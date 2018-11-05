Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Long Road to Mercy

Long Road to Mercy

David Baldacci

Introducing a remarkable new character from #1 New York Times bestselling writer David Baldacci: Atlee Pine, an FBI agent with special skills assigned to the remote wilds of the southwestern United States who must confront a new threat . . . and an old nightmare.

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe. Catch a tiger by its toe.

It's seared into Atlee Pine's memory: the kidnapper's chilling rhyme as he chose between six-year-old Atlee and her twin sister, Mercy. Mercy was taken. Atlee was spared.

She never saw Mercy again.

Three decades after that terrifying night, Atlee Pine works for the FBI. She's the lone agent assigned to the Shattered Rock, Arizona resident agency, which is responsible for protecting the Grand Canyon.

So when one of the Grand Canyon's mules is found stabbed to death at the bottom of the canyon-and its rider missing-Pine is called in to investigate. It soon seems clear the lost tourist had something more clandestine than sightseeing in mind. But just as Pine begins to put together clues pointing to a terrifying plot, she's abruptly called off the case.

If she disobeys direct orders by continuing to search for the missing man, it will mean the end of her career. But unless Pine keeps working the case and discovers the truth, it could spell the very end of democracy in America as we know it...
"Love it!" --Lisa Gardner
"Atlee Pine is unforgettable." --James Patterson
"David Baldacci's best yet." --Lisa Scottoline
"Heart-poundingly suspenseful." --Scott Turow
"A stunning debut." --Douglas Preston
"A perfect blend of action, secrets, and conspiracies." --Steve Berry
"Baldacci is at the top of his game." --Kathy Reichs
Also Available

A. Shaw Series

A secret government-endorsed band of highly trained, highly motivated “agents” spends its days hunting down some of the world’s most notorious criminals and “monsters.”

Amos Decker Series

Amos Decker is an extraordinary detective who – because of a life-changing brain injury – remembers everything, including painful things he would give anything to forget.

Archer Series

The #1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci introduces an unforgettable new character: Archer, a straight-talking former World War II soldier fresh out of prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

ONE GOOD DEED

Atlee Pine Series

Camel Club Series

Four unlikely partners comprise the Camel Club: The leader, man without a past “Oliver Stone”; obsessive computer genius Milton Farb; blue-collar laborer Reuben Rhodes; and Library of Congress reference specialist Caleb Shaw. Their goal: to seek the truth, an often elusive goal in their hometown, Washington, D.C. In their quest for the truth, they are assisted by an unusual array of friends—Secret Service agent Alex Ford, homeless activist Adelphia, and con-artist extraordinaire Annabelle Conroy.

John Puller Series

John Puller is a combat veteran and the best military investigator in the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. His father was an Army fighting legend, and his brother is serving a life sentence for treason in a federal military prison. Puller has an indomitable spirit and an unstoppable drive to find the truth.

King and Maxwell Series

Sean King is a former Secret Service agent who allowed his attention to wander for a split second, an error that resulted in the death of the presidential candidate he had been protecting. Michelle Maxwell is a former Secret Service agent who “lost” the politician she was supposed to protect when the politician vanished behind closed doors while comforting a grieving widow. Their destinies converge when Michelle becomes obsessed with Sean’s case, and when Sean needs the help of a new friend to solve crimes that implicate him as the culprit. Professional pride, romantic tension, and common causes bring together King and Maxwell as a crime-solving dynamic duo.

Will Robie Series

America has enemies — ruthless people that the police, the FBI, even the military can’t stop. To combat them, the U.S. government calls on Will Robie, a stone-cold hitman who never questions orders and always nails his target.

Vega Jane Series

Vega Jane was always told no one could leave the town of Wormwood. She was told there was nothing outside but a forest filled with danger and death. And she always believed it — until the night she saw Quentin Herms run away.

 

Vega knows Quentin didn’t just leave — he was chased. And he left behind a trail of clues that point to a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wormwood. To follow the clues will attract the attention of influential people willing to kill to keep their secrets. If Vega wants to stay safe, she just needs to keep her head down and her mouth shut. There’s only one problem — Vega Jane never walks away from a fight.

 

David Baldacci introduces an unforgettable heroine who must think fast, hit hard, and defy all odds to uncover the truth.

Freddy and the French Fries Series

Freddy Funkhouser loves coming up with ideas to bolster business for his family's fast-food health restaurant, Burger Castle. But sometimes his inventions don’t always work as planned.  Whether he’s accidentally making french fries come to life, travelling in a time machine, or standing up to bullies, Freddy and his best friend Howie Kapowie use their smarts to prove that brains have an edge over brawn any time.

The 39 Clues Series

Are you ready to save the world? The bestselling series returns with an adventure spanning 6 explosive books by a collaboration of authors. Thirteen-year-old Dan Cahill and his older sister, Amy, embark on a hunt around the world to deliver the bizarre ransom requests that will save their kidnapped friends. Can they fulfill the ransom in time or will they be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice?

Stand-Alone Books

Among David Baldacci’s many stand-alone novels are his first novel and first bestseller, Absolute Power, which became a blockbuster film directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, and The Christmas Train, the inspiration for the hit Hallmark Channel movie.

