December 6, 2019 – Interview with Cincinnati Public Radio’s Barbara Gray
Bestselling Author David Baldacci Brings Lead Character Atlee Pine Back In “A Minute To Midnight”
Cincinnati Public Radio’s Barbara Gray interviews David. Listen here.
