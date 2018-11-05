Join David in the UK!
Bring your questions and your camera!
Friday, 20 September
Join David at Scotland’s international crime writing festival, Bloody Scotland. He’ll lead the torchlit parade that kicks off the weekend and then speak about books, writing and more.
8:30PM
Albert Halls, Stirling
Ticket information here.
Saturday, 21 September
Join David in Dunoon. He’ll talk books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
2:00PM
Queen’s Hall, Dunoon
*Event hosted by Bookpoint
Tickets are available from Bookpoint and Queen’s Hall
Sunday, 22 September
Join David in Linlithgow. He’ll talk books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
2:00PM
Linlithgow Burgh Halls, Linlithgow
*Event hosted by Far From the Madding Crowd
For tickets and more information, please contact the shop:
sally@maddingcrowdlinlithgow.com, T: 01506 845509.
Monday, 23 September
Join David for his return appearance in Gateshead. He’ll talk books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
7:00PM
Gateshead Central Library, Gateshead
*Event co-hosted by Forum Books
Ticket information here.
Tuesday, 24 September
Join David in Newcastle. He'll sign your books and answer your questions.
12:30PM
Waterstones, Newcastle
This event is free; tickets are not required, but arrive early to avoid disappointment!
More info here.
Can't attend? Contact Waterstones to reserve your signed copy.
Tuesday, 24 September
Join David in Carlisle. He’ll talk books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
7:30PM
Tithe Barn, Carlisle
*Event hosted by Books Cumbria
Ticket information here.
Wednesday, 25 September
Join David for lunch during his return visit to Lytham. He’ll chat about books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
12:30PM
Ribby Hall, Lytham
*Event hosted by Plackitt and Booth
Ticket information here.
Wednesday, 25 September
Join David for his return visit to the Wirral. He’ll talk about books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
7:30PM
Heswell Hall, Wirral
*Event hosted by Linghams Booksellers
Ticket information here.
Thursday, 26 September
Join David in Nottingham. He'll sign your books and answer your questions.
12:30PM
Waterstones, Nottingham
This event is free; tickets are not required, but arrive early to avoid disappointment!
More info here.
Can't attend? Contact Waterstones to reserve your signed copy.
Thursday, 26 September
Join David in Warwick. He’ll talk about books and writing, share amusing tales from the road, and answer your questions.
7:00PM
Warwick Methodist Church, Warwick
*Event hosted by Warwick Books
Ticket information here.
Saturday, 28 September
Join David at the inaugural Capital Crime festival. He’ll talk about books and writing and share amusing tales from the road.
7:00PM
Grand Connaught Rooms, London
Ticket information here.