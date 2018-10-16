Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

To inquire about booking David for a speaking engagement (other than a book signing), please contact:
Keppler Speakers Bureau
703.516.4000

 

 

PUBLICITY

To request an interview with David or invite him to do a book signing, please contact:

 

In the U.S.:

Andy Dodds
Grand Central Publishing
Andy.Dodds@hbgusa.com
212.364.1496

 

In the U.K.:

Laura Sherlock
Laura Sherlock PR
laura@laurasherlockpr.co.uk
+44 7919 324882

 

 

PHILANTHROPY

For more information about the Wish You Well Foundation®, please contact:
info@wishyouwellfoundation.org
703.476.6032