November 22 – Review: A Minute to Midnight
Review: A Minute to Midnight
“Baldacci has produced another remarkable novel with plot twists galore that let the pages practically turn themselves” says Bookreporter.com. Read the review here.
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Review: A Minute to Midnight
“Baldacci has produced another remarkable novel with plot twists galore that let the pages practically turn themselves” says Bookreporter.com. Read the review here.