DAVID BALDACCI – NEWS

2019
August 22 – What Book would author David Baldacci take to a desert island?
August 5 – Conversations: David Baldacci, “One Good Deed”
August 1 – A New Character and a New Time
July 27 – The best books of the week
July 26 – Review: One Good Deed
July 25 – Seven questions for…David Baldacci
July 22 – Five Questions with David Baldacci
July 22 – Review: Baldacci’s latest novel doesn’t disappoint
July 18 – Thrillers roundup: Baldacci’s post-WWII novel gets an A in history
July 16 – Book Review: Baldacci finds a new hero — from the ’40s
July 11 – Best summer reads of top authors
May 24 – David Baldacci on What’s Hidden in Plain Sight
May 16 – David Baldacci brings back Amos Decker and the fun is ours
May 6 – Review: A gravesite meeting starts David Baldacci’s thriller
April 19 – Spotlight on David Baldacci
April 9 – Long Story Short with David Baldacci
February 28 – Interview with David Baldacci
February 26 – David Baldacci on The Final Book in the “Vega Jane” Series
2018
December 10 – David chats with WAMC’s Joe Donahue about books, writing, and more
November 15 – Fox Nabs Drama ‘Puller’ Based On David Baldacci’s Book Series From ‘Bones’ EP, Josh Berman & Gary Oldman
November 14 – Reading with David Baldacci
November 13 – An Interview with David Baldacci
July 25 – Summer Spotlight: David Baldacci
July 22 – David Baldacci’s 6 favorite books with an element of mystery
May 22 – The Great American Read
May 8 – David Baldacci: The crime writer talks about his latest novel, and tackling Trump’s America
May 6 – BookTV: In Depth with David Baldacci
May 1 – His Stand: Novelist David Baldacci on Assassinating Illiteracy
April 26 – David Baldacci’s ‘THE FALLEN’ tops U.S. best sellers list
April 25 – Conversations: David Baldacci on “The Fallen”
April 24 – The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks – U.S.
April 24 – The top 10 audiobooks on audible.com: “The Fallen” debuts at #1
April 18 – Author David Baldacci boosts books, literacy
April 15 – 5 New Books You Don’t Want to Miss This Week
April 11 – Crime pays: thrillers and detective novels now outsell all other fiction
March 7 – David Baldacci is coming to Bradenton, Florida
February 6 – Q&A: David Baldacci dishes on Virginia roots, new Will Robie book ‘End Game’
February 5 – David Baldacci’s “End Game” Continues Adventures of Will Robie
2017
November 17 – Mark Your Calendars for the Biggest Hallmark Christmas Movie of the Year
November 17 – Morning chat with Bestselling Author David Baldacci
November 13 – “The Christmas Train” Is Going to Be Hallmark’s Best Holiday Movie Ever
November 11 – See the first clip and trailer for Hallmark’s The Christmas Train!
October 16 – Dove, Shetterly, Brown, and Baldacci Receive Literary Awards
August 31 – David Baldacci to appear at National Book Festival, Library of Virginia
August 31 – 8 authors coming to the National Book Festival tell us the best thing they read this year
August 24 – Production begins on Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “The Christmas Train”
June 20 – What’s that sound?! Scary summer listening
May 13 – All the presidents’ authors: how politicians have helped thriller writers
May 2 – Thriller writer David Baldacci is coming to Newcastle and South Shields this week
April 18 – Writer David Baldacci opens up about his friendships with some of the world’s most powerful leaders
April 17 – Review: THE FIX is a compelling puzzler
April 16 – Books: New and Noteworthy
April 10 – David Baldacci talks his flawed detective and his latest yarn, ‘The Fix’
March 2 – Baldacci: On Reading, Writing & Literacy
February 15 – David Baldacci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Library of Virginia
2016
December 1 – Pop Culture of My Life: David Baldacci on his love for J.K. Rowling and Adele
November 15 – Review: NO MAN’S LAND is action-packed
October 28 – David Baldacci on his latest novel, “No Man’s Land”
June 20 – Author David Baldacci to join reopening celebration at Columbus library
June 8 – ‘Hot Dudes Reading’: Men of Viral Instagram Account Reveal Summer Book Picks
May 21 – Book review: Baldacci’s ‘Last Mile,’ Hart’s ‘Redemption Road’ serve up compelling characters
May 11 – Author David Baldacci dedicates book to WDBJ7 shooting victims
March 4 – David Baldacci: Thriller writer is happy with his prolific pace
February 16 – Behind the Bestsellers at an NYU Media Talk
January 6 – Thank you, Ron McLarty
2015
December 31 – A Conversation With Scholastic Authors
November 27 – Author David Baldacci talks political thrillers, literacy
November 19 – David Baldacci: a master storyteller with 30 novels to date
November 17 – Novelist David Baldacci on Colbie Caillat
November 1 – The Guilty: Delving Deep Into the Assassin’s Story
October 28 – Review of the Week: The Guilty
October 18 – David Baldacci’s book picks for fall
October 15 – David Baldacci’s Never-Ending Love of Writing
September 15 – Book review: THE KEEPER
September 10 – Baldacci opens Bookmarks Festival
September 9 – David Baldacci will open Bookmarks Festival Sept. 10
September 2 – Conscious party: Author David Baldacci speaks at dinner and auction to bolster local literacy
August 18 – Do book tours sell books? Maybe not, but that shouldn’t stop you from having a good time
August 14 – David Baldacci to give keynote at Asheville literacy event
May 28 – New Literary Award Established in Honor of Mark Twain
May 21 – Wish You Well Movie to be Released on DVD/VOD on June 2!
May 16 – Book review (Fiction): Memory Man
May 11 – Baldacci’s ‘Memory Man’ lands at No. 1
May 3 – David Baldacci’s ‘Memory Man’ is a master class in the art of the bestseller
April 19 – Books: New and noteworthy
April 15 – Inside the Office of a Best-Selling Author
April 14 – Watch: ‘Wish You Well’ exclusive trailer
March 24 – Who You’ll See at the National Book Festival
March 18 – Why I Love…Charlottesville, Va.
February 18 – Baldacci’s “Wish You Well” makes local debut at Richmond film fest
February 5 – David Baldacci: Keeping the thrill alive
February 4 – David Baldacci makes a case for young readers
January 9 – David Baldacci shares some exclusive news
January 4 – Are Conspiracy Theories All Bad?
2014
December 2 – Novelist David Baldacci comes to Westchester
December 2 – One Night Only: David Baldacci, December 2nd, Gaithersburg Book Festival Event
December 1 – Everybody — including President Obama — was buying books this weekend
November 26 – David Baldacci: By the Book
November 25 – David Baldacci, on the origins of THE ESCAPE
November 18 – Books: New and Noteworthy
November 16 – David Baldacci on THE ESCAPE
November 15 – Book review: The Escape
November 14 – Best-selling thriller writer launches ‘Escape’ in Stamford
November 7 – ‘The Escape’: a paranoid thriller with heart
November 1 – Between the Lines: An Interview with David Baldacci
October 16 – Exquisite Corpse
October 15 – Oscar Winner Ellen Burstyn to Star in New Film WISH YOU WELL
September 25 – NAIBA 2014: Discovering Children’s Books
September 23 – Baldacci speaks at NAIBA conference
September 2 – ‘White Queen’ Creator to Adapt ‘The Finisher’ for Columbia
August 23 – Book review: The Finisher
August 19 – The Finisher – a review
August 6 – David talks to Bob Edwards
July 7 – Where the Truth Lies
July 6 – Starting ‘Finisher’: Baldacci shares storytelling philosophy
July 3 – David Baldacci talks about ‘The Finisher’ for Salon@615
June 26 – Book Buzz exclusive: David Baldacci cover reveal
June 18 – International bestseller David Baldacci: writer, talker and all-round charming man
June 12 – Book Buzz: ‘FaceOff’ is a thriller reader’s ‘fantasy’
June 12 – David Baldacci in Conversation with TheReadingRoom
May 18 – Nightmare in North Korea
May 17 – I spy: writer David Baldacci on secret contacts
May 12 – Need a Summer Beach Read? 6 Fun Picks
May 12 – Baldacci: ‘I don’t write about damsels in distress’
May 6 – Author David Baldacci reveals his links to the FBI and his dinner date with George W Bush
April 28 – The world of insider novels
April 28 – David Baldacci: Fact Meets Fiction
April 26 – Book review: Young readers
April 24 – David Baldacci’s ‘Bullseye’ Dominates Q1 Kindle Single Best-Seller List
April 21 – Books: new and noteworthy
April 21 – Book review: The Target
April 17 – Best-selling novelist David Baldacci on his new assassin thriller
March 28 – David Baldacci on THE FINISHER
March 25 – Virginia Festival of the Book: Interviewing David Baldacci
March 19 – How I Write
March 19 – I never thought that I’d sell 100 million books
March 6 – Interview: David Baldacci
March 5 – David Baldacci exclusive interview: King and Maxwell
March 5 – UK preview and interview: David Baldacci on King & Maxwell
March 4 – Q&A with author David Baldacci on his new book, “The Finisher”
March 4 – An interview with David Baldacci
February 26 – David Baldacci on King & Maxwell
February 25 – A starred review for THE FINISHER
February 10 – Novelist David Baldacci Coming to Amelia Island Book Festival
February 7 – Library of Congress Announces Application Deadline for Literacy Awards
February 4 – Cover reveal and excerpt: THE TARGET
2013
November 23 – David Baldacci visits Politics and Prose
November 21 – David on his newest book, KING AND MAXWELL
November 18 – David Baldacci’s latest is best book in his King and Maxwell series
November 18 – Books: New and Noteworthy
November 15 – Still Reaching Out Of His Comfort Zone: Author David Baldacci On Writing, Literacy, The NSA And Military Families
November 7 – Cover reveal and excerpt: ‘The Finisher’ by David Baldacci
October 23 – David Baldacci and James Patterson to Headline Literacy Awards Event
October 18 – Baldacci speaks at kick off of Roanoke literacy effort
October 10 – Wish You Well to premiere at Heartland Film Festival
September 25 – Sony Acquires Feature Rights to David Baldacci’s ‘The Finisher’
September 24 – Sony Options David Baldacci’s Upcoming Fantasy Novel ‘The Finisher’
August 22 – Britain’s UKTV Picks Up CBS Studios’ Cop Drama ‘King & Maxwell’
August 12 – Scholastic Lands Baldacci’s ‘The Finisher’
August 8 – David Baldacci on Truman Capote
July 19 – What “Edward Snowden” The Movie Would Look Like
July 9 – Thriller writers collaborate for anthology
July 1 – Rebecca Romijn and Jon Tenney Talk King & Maxwell Chemistry
June 10 – TNT’s ‘King & Maxwell’ goes by the book
June 7 – Jon Tenney is the King in TNT’s detective drama “King & Maxwell”
June 5 – Christian Kane and Jerry O’Connell to Guest on King & Maxwell
June 5 – The buzz at Book Expo in New York
May 24 – ‘King & Maxwell’ private detectives get on the case for TNT
May 22 – Top 10 Criminal Masterminds: the world’s most successful living crime writers revealed
May 17 – Small talk: David Baldacci
May 7 – Shane Brennan on “King & Maxwell”
May 4 – ‘The Hit’ by David Baldacci is an engrossing action-packed thriller
May 2 – “The Hit” soars to top spot
May 2 – Book buzz: It’s a Hit!
April 26 – Celebrity Interview: David Baldacci
April 25 – Moordmachines met een geweten
April 24 – “The Hit” is a winner from David Baldacci
April 22 – David Baldacci: “I worry people will suddenly realize I don’t know what the hell I’m doing”
April 22 – Book review: The Hit
April 20 – Baldacci’s ‘The Hit’ will be one with taut action, a dilemma and lots of surprises
April 19 – Baldacci weaves another hit
April 19 – “I like to scare people from a safe distance”: David Baldacci
April 18 – Meet the author: David Baldacci
April 18 – Man Who Loves to Thrill
April 16 – Front Row with David Baldacci
April 12 – David visits Sublime FM in Utrecht
April 11 – David visits Nieuwegein’s De Tweede Verdieping
April 11 – From the Netherlands: An interview with David Baldacci
March 21 – “King & Maxwell” to Premiere on TNT on June 10th
March 20 – PSA: Read Every Day, Lead a Better Life
March 15 – Day of Doom: The scoop
March 14 – David Baldacci on his recent page-turner’s Emerald Coast setting and more
March 12 – From Hitchcock to Hunger: David Baldacci on Mysteries, Museums, Writing, and Literacy
March 11 – ‘Day of Doom’ was a killer opportunity for David Baldacci
March 7 – In brief
March 5 – David Baldacci writes latest “39 Clues” book for kids
March 5 – ‘39 Clues’ series travels with David Baldacci to Washington for ‘Day of Doom’
February 28 – Author focus: David Baldacci answers our questions
February 27 – David Baldacci clues kids in to Smithsonian’s treasures
February 20 – Savannah Book Festival Recap: Closing Ceremony with David Baldacci
January 24 – Get ready to decode history!
January 24 – Scholastic Plans ‘39 Clues’ Baldacci Webcast at Smithsonian American History Museum
January 24 – Decoding History with David Baldacci, via Webcast
January 23 – David Baldacci to speak at Savannah Book Festival
January 16 – Private-Eye Drama Based on Baldacci Series Lands Series Order at TNT
2012
December 3 – No chance of forgetting about David Baldacci
November 21 – Man of Letters
November 19 – David Baldacci on “The Forgotten”
November 15 – Page Churner Does it Again
November 1 – What Made Me: Best-Selling Author David Baldacci
October 11 – Twilight’s Foy Ready to ‘Wish You Well’; Ellen Burstyn, Josh Lucas also star in drama
October 9 – Lights, Camera, Action: Filming Begins on WISH YOU WELL!
September 7 – TNT orders “King & Maxwell” pilot
August 16 – David Participates in Library Benefit
July 16 – Baldacci is back with a bang
June 28 – Meat, Potatoes, and The Innocent: On the Appeal of David Baldacci
June 6 – Absolute Passion: BOOMER Magazine talks with David
May 10 – David Baldacci on Wish You Well the movie
May 10 – Bestselling author of “Wish You Well” says movie will be filmed in Virginia
May 9 – Cast your vote for THE SIXTH MAN
May 4 – “Lake Effects” to premiere on Hallmark Movie Channel
May 3 – Review: Pick Up The Innocent for a Fast, Exciting Read
April 30 – Who spies this spy? Baldacci’s storytelling hits the mark, as usual
April 30 – Fiction review: The Innocent
April 27 – Bestsellers: ‘The Innocent’ guilty of being No. 1
April 26 – “The Innocent” soars to top of bestseller list
April 25 – David Baldacci talks about “The Innocent”
April 20 – Four more Baldaccis for Pan Mac
April 17 – Review: THE INNOCENT by David Baldacci captures deadly world of hesitant assassin
April 17 – David Baldacci’s THE INNOCENT
April 17 – David Baldacci on THE INNOCENT
April 16 – Baldacci: Being a lawyer made me a better storyteller
March 22 – Wish You Well Foundation Receives Literacy Award
January 9 – David Baldacci on ZERO DAY
2011
November 2 – David Baldacci Has a New Hero
October 20 – Twain Still Inspires Today’s Authors
September 15 – Researching Intrigue, Murder … and Relaxing
August 30 – An interview with David Baldacci, CJ Box and Joseph Finder
August 26 – Thrilling in the Name of
August 9 – The Author David Baldacci and the Formula of No Formula
August 7 – The Write Side of Marriage
July 25 – The John Murray Show
July 23 – The Forum
July 21 – Author David Baldacci on Crime Writing
July 19 – David Baldacci: What Book?…
July 15 – David Baldacci on Writing a Best-selling Crime Novel
July 14 – How an Eye for the Unusual Propelled Baldacci into World of Thriller Writers
June 24 – David on ONE SUMMER
June 1 – Audio Voices Add Magic to the Written Word
April 6 – Author Baldacci Tells Students to Stay Creative
April 6 – David Baldacci Chats With Lou Dean
April 3 – Baldacci Recalls His Henrico Roots
2010
September 22 – ’39 Clues’ exclusive: New series from Scholastic will feature David Baldacci
August 15 – Not on My Watch
July 11 – What America Cares About: Changing Lives Through Books
June 15 – David Baldacci: TRUE BLUE
May 25 – WAMC Radio interview
May 15 – 2010 Valedictory Address – University of Virginia
May 13 – Talking with Bestselling Author David Baldacci
2009
December 13 – Let History Decide What We Got Right
November 9 – 20 Questions with Author David Baldacci
October 26 – David Baldacci at the National Book Festival
August 2 – New Ways to Stop Crime
July 27 – A Conspiracy Around Every Corner in Baldacci’s D.C.
March 20 – David Baldacci Will Thrill You
February 12 – Interview with David Baldacci
2008
December 18 – Radio interview – WAMC
July 1 – Writer’s Digest Live: David Baldacci
April 2 – True Lies
2007
December 10 – Author David Baldacci’s Power Over the Pen is Absolute
August 1 – Mystery Man: David Baldacci
2006
May 15 – 2006 Commencement Address – University of Virginia Law School
2005
November 7 – The A-Z of DC
1996
February 6 – Diary of a Best Seller